Marvel Reveals Full Mysterio Video From Spider-Man: Far From Home Cliffhanger

The Marvel Cinematic Universe received the major wrench in the gears with the impact of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The classic comic book villain came into the Marvel Studios movie as a hero, duping everyone into believing he could be the next Iron Man as he took down the threat of the Elementals before it was all deemed to be a hoax. But even though his plan was foiled, he still managed to ruin Peter Parker’s life when he outed his identity as Spider-Man with a video sent to the Daily Bugle.

Now Marvel and Sony Pictures have launched a new YouTube channel for J. Jonah Jameson’s conspiracy-focused website, which includes the full-length video of Mysterio’s “confession” that outs Peter Parker as the Spider-Man. Watch it in the clip above!

While it seemed like Mysterio died from injuries he inflicted by himself in Spider-Man: Far From Home, there’s a chance he survived as many Marvel fans are theorizing.

Marvel Studios producer Eric Carroll explained why they decided to go with a villain like Mysterio that connected with audiences before making it clear that he was the ultimate bad guy, revealing that they were inspired by the role in Doctor Strange.

“We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” he said. “We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal… and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital HD.