Marvel Gives Us A Glimpse Of Professor Xavier Without His Helmet

In the House of X and Powers of X era, we’ve not seen a lot of Charles Xavier. I mean, we’ve seen Xavier quite a bit, but only with his Cerebro helmet on, so the man underneath hasn’t been seen aside from flashbacks of his time with Moira. Unfortunately, Xavier was assassinated at the very start of X-Force, and while the X-Men and the other mutants of Krakoa figure out their next steps, their tribute to him finally gives us a look at Xavier sans Cerebro, killing a theory or two in the process.

At the beginning of X-Force #2, we see Magneto giving a speech to the other mutants on Krakoa, as they surround Xavier’s dead body on the grass. He’s seen lying on the ground without the helmet, which we learn later in the issue was destroyed after a bullet went through the center of it.

Because Xavier looks pretty normal here, that shoots down the theory that it was really the Maker in the helmet or someone else, perhaps standing in for Xavier or impersonating him. It really was Xavier who fell to the Reavers, but hopefully, his story isn’t over just yet.

As established in House of X, mutants now have the ability to essentially be reborn and have their minds and memories restored via Cerebro, but it takes a talented telepath to do so. With Xavier being the one in need of restoring, that will fall to Jean Grey, and hopefully, she’s up to the task.

Even with a telepath of her power and stature, it’s not going to be an easy task, but if anyone can make it happen, it will be Jean.

X-Force #2 is written by Benjamin Percy with art by Joshua Cassara, and you can check out the official description below.

“In a perfect world, there would be no need for an X-Force…one half intelligence branch, one half special ops. We’re not there…yet.”

X-Force #2 is in comic stores now.