Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye Role in Question Because of Her Apple TV+ Dickinson Series

Earlier this Fall it looked like Marvel Studios had found the new face of Hawkeye in Hailee Steinfeld. Now, it looks like that handoff might be in a bit of jeopardy. A new report from Variety talks about the possibility that a clause in her Apple contract, for the upcoming Dickinson series, could prevent her from taking on the role of Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ series. The magazine asked her about her role in the Hawkeye series and the actress flatly denied any knowledge about the role, the development, or pretty much anything about it. That could be a bit of maneuvering or it could legitimately be the truth as there hasn’t been an official announcement of any kind by Marvel or Disney about the role just yet.

Variety’s sources indicate that an offer was afforded to her representation and no other actresses were approached for the role. But, Apple might have a non-compete clause in her contract that would prevent her from starring in a competing series. Non-competes can stretch far beyond the initial series that a performer took part in. It isn’t inconceivable that Steinfeld would have a clause baked into that contract that would stretch out far enough that it would jeopardize her ability to take part in Marvel project.

Disney+ launches pretty soon and the Marvel Cinematic Universe series won’t be far behind. Hawkeye’s is further down the line, but these various projects have a way of sneaking up on you. The question of who will play Kate is one that is probably a topic of discussion, even at this early stage. A previous report from Variety indicated that the Bumblebee star was the choice earlier this year. But, now it could open up if the speculation ends up panning out.

Kate Bishop has enjoyed a surge of popularity in recent years. Her adventures in the pages of Marvel comics come in a Hawkeye series that many suspect forms the source text for the Disney+ series. Kate’s time with the Young Avengers certainly doesn’t hurt either. Kevin Feige has explained that all the Disney+ series will be interwoven with the larger MCU. Characters like Kate Bishop will have the chance to strut their stuff before making the jump to the big screen. But, the question of Steinfeld being along for the ride still lingers.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

