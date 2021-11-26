Marvel Fan Shows Hawkeye Opening Avengers Scene From Both Angles





Hawkeye‘s opening scene shows the Avengers‘ epic battle against the Chitauri from another angle. A lot of viewers weren’t expecting the Disney+ show to begin with a throwback to the 2012 feature. But, sure enough, Kate Bishop’s origin story begins with the Battle of New York. Interestingly, through the little girl’s eyes, you get an alternate version of Hawkeye’s fight atop the roofs of the city. She saw him pull off the exact same moves, but from a distance. One of his shots also directly saved her life when downing a Chitauri glider. (One of the most interesting parts of the battle sequence would have to be how it irons out some of Hawkeye’s comedic beats during that fight. He really is the idealized version of the hyper-capable archer in Kate’s eyes.) But, all the movement is spot-on, and it’s fun to see Marvel Studios pay this kind of attention to Avengers in service of Hawkeye‘s larger narrative. Check out how close it is down below:

Director Rhys Thomas actually talked to The Wrap about this homage to Avengers. It was important for them to really lock into the details for this sequence. But, fans might be interested to know that this was all new footage except for a single moment.

“The whole thing was completely done brand new, it was all new off the showroom floor, except there was one moment of Jeremy leaping off the building that we [used],” Thomas began. “But we also had to shoot the other side. So we had our double recreate the leap as well. I had this great chance to look at dailies from the original ‘Avengers,’ which was kind of cool.”

Recently, Jeremy Renner revealed that there’s one Avengers adventure that he will never return to. He told BBC Radio all about Endgame‘s weird place in his heart.

“I saw it at the premiere, but that was just something to celebrate for all of us. We were all laughing and weeping and it was a lot to do,” Renner explained. “I’ll never watch that again, it was a difficult experience. We were all just a sobbing mess and we’re laughing. It’s amazing, we were like audience members and that was awesome to experience. I mean, that was a lovely, beautiful experience to share.”

