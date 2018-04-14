Marvel Secret Wars HeroClix Announced

HeroClix will be able to enter Battleworld beginning this October.

WizKids Games has announced the next Marvel HeroClix set will be Secret Wars – Battleworld. The set is based on the setting of the 2015 Secret Wars Marvel Comics event series.

Battleworld was a world created from the remnants of dead universes. The remains of these universes became the territories of ruling barons, each reporting to the god of Battleworld, Doctor Doom.

Secret Wars – Battleworld will include new HeroClix version of the Avengers, including a Captain America that uses the Shifting Focus trait. The Runaways will also be featured both in the main set and in a new sealed Fast Forces set with all new dials for Lucy in the Sky, Princess Powerful, Sister Grimm, and Talkback and the HeroClix debuts of Alex Wilder and Klara Prast. The Battleworld Fast Forces Pack is priced at $16.99.

Secret Wars – Battleworld will also feature Weirdworld characters like Arkon the Magnificent, the Man-Things, Witch Queen Le Fay, and Crystar, as well as Wild West versions of Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, and Black Widow similar to characters from the Marvel 1872 territory and miniseries.

Another subtheme is Spider-Island, which will include new versions of Iron Fist, Hulk, and Captain Marvel plus the villainous Spider-Queen. The Thor Corps will also be introduced into HeroClix, including Dino Thor, Destroyer Thor, and Ultimate Thor.

Erik Killmonger, Regent, and Viv Vision are among the other Marvel characters being introduced to HeroClix for the first time.

The Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld set will include 16 Commons (plus 1 Prime), 16 Uncommons (plus 1 Prime), 16 Rares (plus 1 Prime), 12 Super Rares (plus 1 Prime) and 6 Chases. Each Booster includes 5 figures, as usual.

For accessories, the Battleworld Dice and Token Pack will include 2 custom dice and 6 action tokens themed around Spider-Man and heroes and villains from the Spider-Island domain. The set is priced at $9.99.

Retailers can celebrate the release of Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld with the Release Day OP Kit. The kits include prizes for release day events for 1st place, fellowship, and a flex award. The prize for this set is a limited-edition She-Hulk figure. Each kit also includes 5 double-sided maps and an instruction sheet.

Are you excited for the Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld set? Let us know what you think in the comments!