Marvel Heroes Join Moose Toys' Popular Goo Jit Zu Line

The Marvel Universe has never been bigger, and now some of your favorite Marvel heroes are coming to Moose Toys' Heroes of Goo Jit Zu line. The new line will feature Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, and Hulk, and each one is designed to be extremely durable so they can be squished and stretched like the original line. The material used also seems to be a bit translucent when stretched so you can see the more 3D elements within.

The Heroes of Goo Jit Zu line is ranked by NPD as the No. 1 new non-licensed property in its category, and now it's crossing over with the No. 1 licensed brand in Marvel. If the first wave does well, we imagine more characters will follow, and hopefully, that means we get characters like Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Spider-Gwen, and more.

Each Marvel Hero Pack is available at Target for $12.99, and you can check out the first wave up-close starting on the next slide.

“Kids gave Heroes of Goo Jit Zu an incredibly warm welcome from the very start, quickly making it a top-seller in the toy aisle. We had a lot of fun reimagining these iconic Marvel characters through the squishy, stretchy, gooey lens that is unique to Heroes of Goo Jit Zu. Our early sales at retail have been incredible, so it’s clear that kids are loving exploring the Marvel universe with Moose Toys.”

You can find the official description below.

"Now your favorite Marvel characters have joined the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu to become the ultimate squishiest, stretchiest and gooiest heroes ever! Each character has a unique goo filling with a different texture and feel. Check out Iron Man in a form you've never seen before! Squeeze his body and see his goo filling stretch and squish! Super durable, Iron Man's stretchy body can stretch up to 3 times its size and return back to its original shape! Collect all 4 Goo Jit Zu Marvel Heroes including Hulk, Captain America and Spiderman! Discover a new way to play and save the day with these cool collectible toys!"

What do you think of the new line? Let us know in the comments and check out the first wave of heroes starting on the next slide!