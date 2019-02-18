Four Marvel Series Announced at Hulu Including ‘Howard the Duck’

Hulu and Marvel Television today announced four new adult animated series. The shows are being developed as part of a new partnership between the streaming service and TV wing of Marvel Entertainment.

The animated shows are Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show and Marvel’s Howard The Duck. The four series will culminate in a special titled Marvel’s The Offenders.

Here are details on the four series, provided by Hulu in a press release:

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. centers around an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body, who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family. Writers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt will also executive produce along with Jeph Loeb.

Marvel's Hit-Monkey tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin, as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld in this darkly cinematic and brutally funny revenge saga. Writers Josh Gordon and Will Speck will executive produce along with Jeph Loeb.

Marvel's Tigra & Dazzler Show is a story about two woke superheroes and best friends, Tigra and Dazzler, as they fight for recognition among powered people who make up the eight million stories in Los Angeles. Writers Erica Rivinoja and Chelsea Handler serve as executive producers along with Jeph Loeb.

Marvel's Howard The Duck is trapped in a world he never made, but America's favorite fighting fowl hopes to return home with the help of his unstoppable gal pal Beverly before the evil Dr. Bong can turn him the crispiest dish on the menu. Writers Kevin Smith and Dave Willis will also executive produce along with Jeph Loeb.

Marvel's The Offenders, is a story in which nobody asked them to — and we'd be better off if they didn't — but MODOK, Dazzler, Tigra, Hit Monkey and Howard the Duck are all forced to team up in order to save the world and certain parts of the Universe. Jeph Loeb will executive produce.

The new partnership continues the relationship between Marvel and Hulu, which began with the debut of Marvel’s Runaways in 2017. The second season of Runaways debuted in December 2018.

The title of The Offenders special is an obvious play on Marvel’s The Defenders, the culmination of the four original Marvel Netflix shows. Marvel and Netflix’s relationship seems to be breaking down as Disney prepares to launch its own streaming service, Disney+. Hulu could stand to gain from Disney’s pending acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Purchasing Fox will give Disney a controlling stake in the streaming service.

Are you excited for Marvel's first foray into adult animation?