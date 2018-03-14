Get Ready for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ With the Infinity Gauntlet Box Set Slipcase

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th, which gives you nearly a month to dig into this massive Infinity Gauntlet Box Set Slipcase after it ships on March 20th.

The set includes Jim Starlin’s legendary “Infinity Trilogy” in its entirety – “including every chapter, crossover and tie-in – plus an entire volume of bonus stories and behind-the scenes extras”. We’re talking 4,960 pages in a gorgeous hardcover set that includes a bonus poster. The complete list of items in the set are outlined below, but first, let’s discuss how you can get your hands on it.

At the moment, die-hard fans and collectors can order the Infinity Gauntlet Box Set Slipcase on Amazon for $450, which is $50 off the list price. We saw this set sell for less when it was first announced back in July, so there is a chance that the price could drop between now and the release date. There’s also a chance it could go back up to the $500 list price. Either way, you’ll be covered with Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee if you decide to secure a set now. You’ll always get the lowest price between the time that you order and the time that the item ships.

The slipcase includes the following:

• INFINITY GAUNTLET PROLOGUE PREMIERE HC 440 PGS.

• INFINITY GAUNTLET PREMIERE HC (NEW PRINTING) 256 PGS.

• INFINITY GAUNTLET CROSSOVERS PREMIERE HC 504 PGS.

• INFINITY GAUNTLET AFTERMATH PREMIERE HC 344 PGS.

• INFINITY WAR PREMIERE HC 264 PGS.

• INFINITY WAR CROSSOVERS VOL. 1 PREMIERE HC 552 PGS.

• INFINITY WAR CROSSOVERS VOL. 2 PREMIERE HC 536 PGS.

• INFINITY WAR AFTERMATH PREMIERE HC 352 PGS.

• INFINITY CRUSADE PREMIERE HC 488 PGS.

• INFINITY CRUSADE CROSSOVERS VOL. 1 PREMIERE HC 344 PGS.

• INFINITY CRUSADE CROSSOVERS VOL. 2 PREMIERE HC 352 PGS.

• INFINITY GAUNTLET COMPANION PREMIERE HC 528 PGS

• INFINITY GAUNTLET BOX SET POSTER

While we’re on the subject of pricey Infinity Gauntlet collectibles, this spectacular replica from Hot Toys is available to pre-order right here for a whopping $930. That’s extremely expensive, but you are getting a masterpiece of craftsmanship that stands approximately 28-inches tall, and comes equipped with an LED light-up function with two lighting modes (which include light-on effect and breathing light effect for the six Infinity Stones), multi-layered metallic painting with weathering effects, and a specially designed custom base with movie logo.

The next best thing to the Hot Toys Infinity Gauntlet replica from a collector’s standpoint is undoubtedly this 1:1.5 scale Infinity Gauntlet replica statue from Beast Kingdom, which you can add collection for $249.99 with free shipping – the best deal that we’ve seen on it by around $50. In addition to the highly detailed sculpt and paint work, the gauntlet features metallic details and a built-in LED that lights up and dims “at the rhythm of breathing”. There’s also a sculpted meteor display base.

