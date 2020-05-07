Spider-Verse Producer Teases Japanese Spider-Man's Mech Could Make Appearance in Sequel

✖

Chris Miller, one of the producers for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, teases that Japanese Spider-Man’s mech could appear in the sequel. He and a bunch of the filmmakers joined Comicbook.com for a Quarantine Watch Party around the film. Now, fans have been looking forward to Japanese Spider-Man being a part of the next film since the post-credits tease. But, the constant references must have them thinking it's all but a given next time around. The gems from the Watch Party showed off just how much this creative team really loves the characters and all versions of the wall-crawler. Nothing should be changing next time around.

“Leopardon appearance in Miles’ sketches... a hint of things to come? #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty” Miller wrote on Twitter.

Now, fans might remember that Japanese Spider-Man is all but confirmed for the sequel. But, this is the sort of stuff that can get everybody excited even though we’re two years away from revisiting Miles Morales and friends. For those who don’t know, Leopardon was the giant robot that Toei’s Spider-Man commanded in a live-action television show back in the the 70s. In that show, Spidey gets his powers from an alien blood transfusion and things only get zanier from there. But, you had to figure giant robot Spider-Man was going to be a given in Spider-Verse 2.

Leopardon appearance in Miles’ sketches... a hint of things to come?#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

Spider-Verse swept through the awards season last year on its way to toppling Incredibles 2 and taking home the Academy Award for Best Animated Film. Nobody is shocked that we’re headed for round 2, especially given the film's ending. However, the creative team is arguing that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg," producer Phil Lord said to ComicBook.com after Spider-Verse’s release. "You could imagine all of these other things. So it's music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon."

"Right. We still have the horse," Chris Miller also mentioned. "We've got to put the cart behind it. So we'll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches."

