Marvel’s Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter Is A New Mother, Baby’s Name Revealed

Marvel fans might not be getting any more episodes of Jessica Jones, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to celebrate. Jones star Krysten Ritter just welcomed a new baby boy, and now we know his name thanks to TMZ. According to the birth certificate, his first name is Bruce, followed by his middle name Julian Knight. Bruce’s parents are Ritter and The War on Drugs lead singer Adam Granduciel, though his last name is actually Granofsky, so the boy’s full name is Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky.

Bruce was born on July 29th at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and we couldn’t be happier for Krysten and Adam!

Fans couldn’t be happier for the star, though they are still bummed that Netflix canceled the series after it’s most recent third season. That said, it didn’t really have anything to do with the quality of the show. Instead, it was directly tied to the parting of ways between Marvel and Netflix as a whole, as the two couldn’t come to terms on how they wanted to proceed with those shows, and thus Netflix canceled all of them eventually.

With the way the contract is evidently structured, it could be a while before we see those characters surface on a Disney-led platform, like Disney+ or the movies. Ritter previously discussed her reaction to the news they were canceled.

“[The cancellation] kind of [left] us all in this uninformed, weird place. You ask any actor on this show if they want to do it again if they had the chance and they’re going to say yes, because the experience was so fun and inventive, and the characters are so strong,” Ritter told the Daily Mail.

She took to social media after another interview where she said she was happy about where they left the character and didn’t think she would play her again. She explained that while she doesn’t think she will, she is absolutely open to playing her again, she just doesn’t think it will happen.

“I would play JJ again in a HEARTBEAT – she’s the coolest character ever and I love her! Hey, you never know what the future holds,” Ritter wrote on Twitter. “As for now I’m so proud of the long run & the deep character work I got to do. It’s been a dream and never say never!”

Here’s hoping that eventually happens, but in the meantime, you can catch seasons 1 through 3 on Netflix.