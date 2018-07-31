Marvel CCO Joe Quesada Says ‘Life Of Captain Marvel’ Is A Must See Origin Story

Carol Danvers is getting the spotlight in The Life of Captain Marvel, and Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada says it’s a must read origin story.

Quesada sat down with ComicBook.com to talk all things Marvel Comics, and when asked if there was a book that is not necessarily getting the attention it deserves, Captain Marvel was at the top of the list.

“The one book I could tell you that just came out that I’m really really proud of, and I was just telling people about this months ago, is The Life of Captain Marvel,” Quesada said. “I am so proud of the team on that book and our editors on that book. I think it, for fans who don’t know who Captain Marvel is…who don’t care about Captain Marvel, read this book. For fans of Captain Marvel, they’re going to love it because it’s a deep dive into her origin where you’re going to learn new things and nothing gets discounted.”

Quesada stressed that the history you know isn’t going anywhere, but it will allow Marvel to streamline the overall canvas, making the character and her history much easier to understand for longtime and new readers alike.

“Everything that’s happened in her life has happened, but this is the real origin,” Quesada said. “I keep comparing it to…because the marching orders were ‘let’s do a Wolverine origin-style book with Carol Danvers’ because she deserves it. Also her origin. if you were to talk about her origin to the person on the street, ya know you get to the whole Binary thing, it gets crazy, so it’s hard to understand. This streamlines everything while keeping everything intact.”

You can read our full review of the issue right here and the rest of our interview with Quesada can be found in the video above.

The Life of Captain Marvel #1 is written by Margaret Stohl and drawn by Carlos Pacheco and Marguerite Sauvage. You can find the official description below.

“THE DEFINITIVE ORIGIN OF CAPTAIN MARVEL! Carol Danvers was just a girl from the Boston suburbs who loved science and the Red Sox until a chance encounter with a Kree hero gave her incredible super-powers. Now, she’s a leader in the Avengers and the commander of Alpha Flight. But what if there were more to the story? When crippling anxiety attacks put her on the sidelines in the middle of a fight, Carol finds herself reliving memories of a life she thought was far behind her. You can’t outrun where you’re from — and sometimes, you HAVE to go home again. But there are skeletons in Captain Marvel’s closet — and what she discovers will change her entire world. Written by best-selling author Margaret Stohl and drawn by fan-favorite comics veteran Carlos Pacheco, this is the true origin of Captain Marvel.”

The Life of Captain Marvel #1 is in comic stores now. Issue #2 hits on August 15.