Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive Game Permanently Removed From eShop Today

A Nintendo Switch console exclusive game — a game not available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles — is being permanently removed from sale on the Nintendo eShop. The only other platform the game is available on is Steam, but this is also changing today. When this happens, the game will be gone forever, as it never got a retail release of any sort, but those who already own it will be able to continue to play it, and play it in its entire form, as there is no online element that’s in danger of being shut down with this delisting. Meanwhile, until it is gone, it is available to purchase for $10.

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The Nintendo Switch game in question is a 2D platformer from 2022 called Super Nanaru, which was released by developer Tentacle Soft and publisher CFK Co. According to this duo, this delisting is “at the request of the original copyright holder.” This is obviously a little vague, but the implication is that the developer and publisher have no say in the matter.

Statement From Publisher

“Thank you very much for your continued support and love for Super Nanaru,” reads an official statement about the delisting. “We regret to inform you that the sales of Super Nanaru currently available on Nintendo eShops and Steam will be discontinued as of April 16, 2026 (Thursday), at the request of the original copyright holder. We sincerely appreciate your ongoing support, and we will continue to do our best to provide better services in the future.”

Super Nanaru was not a popular game by any stretch of the imagination, but it had decent user reviews. There are no user reviews for the game on the Nintendo eShop because the digital Switch storefront does not allow for it. On Steam, though, there are user reviews, and across all of the game’s user reviews, it has a 76% approval rating. Meanwhile, because it was a more niche release, the game does not have a critical score on Metacritic for additional insight into its quality.

Those who decide to pick up this Nintendo Switch game at the last hour should expect a few hours of content from the side-scrolling platformer; however, as some user reviews note, game length is directly attached to your capabilities with this genre, as the game can be difficult.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.