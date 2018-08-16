Marvel Kills Major Cosmic Character in ‘Infinity Wars’

Gamora has already claimed the life of Thanos, but as we see in Infinity Wars #2, she’s not stopping there.

Spoilers incoming for Infinity Wars #2, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

At the moment, some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe hold the Infinity Stones (or in Turk’s case, someone who sees a valuable opportunity), but by issue’s end that is not the case.

Gamora, who holds the Power Stone in her lethal new sword, sets out to claim the other stones, and she does so with brute force and some trickery. She claims the Reality Stone from Captain Marvel and then uses her new Stone to fool the other heroes, taking the Mind and Time Stones as a result.

Gamora then turns her attention to Warlock, who holds the Soul Stone. Gamora says, “I would speak with you Warlock, but I know you will die before yielding. So let’s get on with it.” She then sends her sword toward him and beheads him, and as his head hits the ground, so does the stone.

Gamora then says “you’ll come back, anyway. You always do.” As Warlock’s body starts to fade out of existence his cocoon is shown, implying that he has returned there.

It isn’t long before Gamora has the Space Stone as well, completing her set and accomplishing at least part of her goal.

It remains to be seen if Warlock will return before Infinity Wars concludes or if this is a lengthy nap for the hero. Last time he returned to his cocoon it was a while before fans saw him again, but hopefully, he’ll come back sooner this time around.

As we see in this issue, being dead doesn’t mean you can’t have an impact on the story, as Gamora outright killed Thanos but he’s hanging around in her mind.

You can check out the spoiler images above.

Infinity Wars #2 is written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Mike Deodato Jr. with colors by Frank Martin and Letters by VC’s Cory Petit. You can find the official description below.

“Who is Requiem? Who controls the Infinity Stones? The war has begun to control Infinity and the war has come to Earth!”

Infinity Wars #2 is in comic stores now, and you can check out our full review of the issue here.

