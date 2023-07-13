Marvel Legends Deadpool and Bob, Agent of Hydra 2-Pack Revealed For SDCC (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro and ComicBook.com have teamed up to reveal the Marvel Legends Series Deadpool & Bob, Agent of Hydra 2-pack, which is earmarked as a San Diego Comic-Con 2023 exclusive. It features 6-inch scale figures of the Merc with a Mouth and Bob, a cowardly character who left the evil Hydra organization to become slightly less evil as Deadpool's sidekick. Bob was created by Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza along with artist Reilly Brown and has appeared in dozens of comics, starting with the 2007 Cable and Deadpool #38. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2016 Deadpool film.

The set will include the figures and a whopping 28 accessories, including an alternate head, an assortment of weapons, and Bob's Hydra-branded case. Hey, just because you leave a job doesn't mean that you have to go out and buy all new gear right?

Hasbro notes that "attendees can visit the Hasbro Pulse Desk at Hasbro's Booth #3213 to receive a one-time use code, which can then be scanned and preordered. One code per customer. Limited quantities will be available to pre-order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention. While supplies last. More details to be revealed at SDCC." San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs from July 19th to the 23rd.

Speaking of Deadpool, the third film in the franchise is all over the news right now thanks to set photos featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their classic costumes. As for Marvel Legends news, make sure to start preparing for Walmart Collector Con, which kicks off on July 18th. Several exclusives will be released on the 18th and the 19th that you will be able to order without attending SDCC.

Is Deadpool 3 in the MCU?

Following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios has been gradually folding the X-Men characters into the MCU, beginning with Deadpool 3. According to Reynolds, the movie's grounding in the franchise presents a fun new challenge.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds previously told ComicBook.com. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

Who Is in the Cast of Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra.