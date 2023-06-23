Secret Invasion Nick Fury and Talos Marvel Legends Figures Revealed By Hasbro

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samuel L. Jackson is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury in the six-part Secret Invasion series that began streaming on Disney+ earlier this week. As is usually the case with big Marvel Studios releases, Hasbro is ready at launch with new 6-inch scale Marvel Legends figures, and that is holding true this time around with the debut of some solid-looking Nick Fury and Skrull warrior Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) figures. The figures will be part of a Build-A-Figure wave, though the details on the remaining releases and the BAF figure itself have yet to be revealed.

A breakdown of the Nick Fury and Talos figures can be found below. Pre-orders were not available at the time of writing, though they are expected to launch at some point this fall. We assume that pre-orders will launch at the same time that the full Secret Invasion Build-A-Figure wave is revealed, which will likely occur at some point before the sixth episode of the show airs on July 26th. We will update this article with that information when it becomes available. Stay tuned.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES TALOS ($24.99): "Talos, a celebrated Skrull warrior, grapples with what it means to be a leader as he finds himself at odds with those closest to him. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES TALOS figure. This quality 6-inch scale Talos figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion on Disney+! Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES NICK FURY ($24.99): "In the years following the Blip, a weary Nick Fury must face his biggest and most personal challenge yet when he learns of the Skrulls' clandestine invasion of Earth. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES NICK FURY figure. This quality 6-inch scale Nick Fury figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion on Disney+! Includes figure, 7 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

Secret Invasion will premiere weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Disney+.

Secret Invasion Episodes Guide



Secret Invasion Episode 1: Wednesday, June 21st

Secret Invasion Episode 2: Wednesday, June 28th

Secret Invasion Episode 3: Wednesday, July 5th

Secret Invasion Episode 4: Wednesday, July 12th

Secret Invasion Episode 5: Wednesday, July 19th

Secret Invasion Episode 6: Wednesday, July 26th

What is Secret Invasion About?



The official logline: "In Marvel Studios' new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

The series is inspired by the 2008 comic book crossover by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Yu, which spanned the eight-issue Secret Invasion limited series and spawned a number of tie-ins and one-shots.

Secret Invasion Cast and Characters



Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, leading a cast that includes Fury's allies: Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Olivia Colman as MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth, and Don Cheadle as James "War Machine" Rhodes. Rounding out the cast are Kingsley Ben-Adir as the Skrull Gravik, Charlayne Woodard as Priscilla Fury, Killian Scott as the Skrull Pagon, Samuel Adewunmi as the Skrull Beto, Dermot Mulroney as U.S. President Ritson, and Emilia Clarke as the grown-up G'iah. Christopher McDonald and Katie Finneran have been cast in undisclosed roles.