Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Pops His Claws in Deadpool 3 Fight Scene Set Photos

When it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be playing Wolverine once again in Deadpool 3 alongside his longtime frenemy, Ryan Reynolds, many wondered if he would don the character's original yellow suit from the comics. This week, fans for their first glimpse of Jackman in the classic costume in addition to some set photos featuring Reynolds and Jackman in action. A new set of photos shared by Daily Mail shows Deadpool and Wolverine engaged in a fight, which includes a look a Wolverine's iconic claws.

"Hugh Jackman popped the claws during yesterday's filming for the #Deadpool vs #Wolverine scene 📸," Deadpool Updates shard on Twitter. You can check out the photos in the post below:

Is Hugh Jackman Excited To Work With Ryan Reynolds?

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Jackman talked about playing Wolverine again in Deadpool 3 and gave a hilarious reason for wanting to work with Reynolds.

"No, I was OK," Jackman said of letting go of the iconic Marvel role. "I wasn't tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: 'I'm done.'" He added of returning for Deadpool 3, "I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut ... I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day."

When Is Deadpool 3 Being Released?

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3rd, 2024. Jackman is has been training hard for the role and has even had some wardrobe mishaps due to his expanding muscles. Recently, Jackman said that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was his own. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother."

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

How do you feel about the recent Deadpool 3 set photos? Tell us in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3.