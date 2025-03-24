Marvel Legends Spider-Man Gamerverse Kingpin Exclusive Drops This Week

It’s has been a busy month for Hasbro who kicked off March 2025 with a wave of Marvel Legends figures at NY Toy Fair along with a wave of Spider-Man Gamerverse figures, Collector Con exclusives, and more. With Robert Downey Jr. set to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom, it’s no surprise that a comic book-inspired Victor Von Doom Helmet roleplay helmet was featured in the lineup. We’re also getting a Fan Channel exclusive X-Force Archangel figure, An X-Force 2-pack with X-23 and Warpath figures, and a figure inspired by the new Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series. At this point, all of these figures have launched and are available for pre-order now. That leaves us with one remaining release – the Gamerverse Kingpin figure inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of these figures complete with pre-order links. The Kinpin figure is the final release on the list, and it is expected to launch this Thursday, March 27th at 1pm ET right here on Amazon as an exclusive. A direct link will be added after the launch time, so stay tuned for updates.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL / $24.99/ Pre-Order on March 5 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Inspired by the MCU Daredevil: Born Again series that serves as a revival of the original and much beloved Netflix show. Features include series accurate details and 5 accessories. The series is streaming on Disney+ now.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-FORCE ARCHANGEL / $39.99 | Pre-Order on March 6 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive): “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel’s X-Force comics. Archangel action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Horseman of Apocalypse action figure set comes with 11 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, alternate head, flechette feather blades that attach to poseable wings.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DOCTOR DOOM PREMIUM ROLEPLAY HELMET / $99.99 | Pre-Order on March 6 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth ($124.99) / Amazon ($99.99): “Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Doctor Doom’s classic helmet! Roleplay helmet with premium design and deco is inspired by the character’s signature look in Marvel Comics. Marvel roleplay set comes with a green fabric hood inspired by Doctor Doom’s signature robe. Includes a stand and is great for displaying in fans’ collections or wearing with a Doctor Doom Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay. Imagine pitting the brilliant mind of Victor Von Doom against Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four!”

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For March 12th:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-FORCE X-23 & WARPATH / Price: $49.99 | Pre-Order on March 12 at 1PM ET here at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive): “These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel’s X-Force and X-Men comics. The X-23 and Warpath action figures feature over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories: X-23 features 4 alternate hands and alternate head; Warpath features 2 alternate hands and 2 knife accessories.”

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For March 13th:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE SPIRIT SPIDER / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on March 13 at 1PM ET exclusively on Walmart: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The Spirit Spider figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands.”

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For March 27th:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE KINGPIN / Price $39.99 | Pre-Order on March 27 at 1PM ET exclusively on Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The Kingpin figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, alternate hands, and cane.”