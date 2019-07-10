This Marvel Legends Captain America Figure Comes With a Motorcycle

Hasbro has just launched a pretty spectacular Ultimate Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Captain America figure that features Steve Rogers riding his vintage motorcyle while sporting his vintage costume. It’s an absolute must have, and the best place to reserve one at the moment is right here for $39.99 with shipping slated for August.

The Cap figure also includes accessories like his trusty shield, a machine gun with holster, a knife, a removable helmet, and removable saddlebags for the motorcycle. If you ask us, this is the best figure they’ve released in the Marvel 80th anniversary lineup thus far (this Hulk and Wolverine 2-pack would be second), so jump on it while you can. If you’re a collector, note that a bundle option with the vintage Captain America figure and two Professor X figures is available right here for $119.99 with free shipping.

In other Hasbro Marvel Legends news, the Gamerverse Punisher War Machine electronic helmet was recently unveiled. It’s inspired by Frank Castle’s War Machine armor the Marvel Future Fight mobile game, and it will fit most adults. It also looks amazing.

Pre-orders are live right here while supplies last ($99.99 with shipping slated for October). Note that it appears to be a Fan Channel exclusive release that will only be available through a handful of specialized retailers, so a sell out is inevitable.



Features of the helmet include two glowing LED eyes and a magnetized faceplate that can be detached and connected to the top (attaching and detaching the faceplate triggers the light-up eyes and sound effects). It also has a great paint job and finish – including an interior that mimics circuitry.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.