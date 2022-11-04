Loki Crew Teases Kang's Secrets in Season 1 Finale

The crew of Loki is revealing more details of the series as we all wait for Loki Season 2 to arrive. One note that many Marvel fans may have missed was found in Loki Season 1's finale, which may have revealed some Easter eggs about the legacy of Kang the Conqueror and what he has done to the multiverse. The new book "Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series" gives us a new and more detailed look at the Loki Season 1 finale, and the lair of He Who Remains. There may have been more than meets the eye when it comes to the souvenirs in He Who Remains' office.

"He has a collection of antiquities," Loki set decorator Claudia Bonfe reveals in the book. "The shelves are full of collections that he's brought back from throughout the universe."

Bonfe goes on to mention how she dressed the scene in order to draw viewer attention away from the nicknacks on the walls and toward the exchanges between He Who Remains, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). In that context, it's okay that we all missed some of the potential first hints as to what He Who Remains' young self (Kang) has done.

There aren't any clear hints that we can understand about what these wall artifacts are all about, but they do tell us something He Who Remains. As was implied in the Loki Season 1 finale, He Who Remains tried to ally with his own variants, only to find versions of himself that were much less of the scientific disposition, and more into war and conquering. The twist of course is that He Who Remains was most likely once like the more malevolent versions of of himself, and it's a good bet the items on his wall were collected from his various conquests, and each probably has a significant story and/or power attached to it – even it is a story we'll never know.

In the comics, Kang's convoluted story includes a branch where he ages out of his battle-hungry phase and becomes a guardian and scholar of time. In the books this older Kang variant is named "Immortus," in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that story has been tweaked into the character of He Who Remains. Even though the character himself got killed by Sylvie, it feels like his legacy will extended into Kang's other MCU appearances – including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025.

Loki Season 2 is in production.