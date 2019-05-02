Are Marvel and Hulu Working on a Blade Series?

Marvel Television surprised viewers earlier this morning by announcing they had two shows picked up by Hulu — one featuring Gabriel Luna’s Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider and another featuring Daimon and “Ana” Hellstrom in Helstrom. While that’s pretty exciting in and of itself, there’s one line in the official Marvel release that could point to something larger on the horizon.

To open things off, Marvel exclaims to readers that “the Spirits of Vengeance are coming,” an interesting point of view when only one Ghost Rider is involved. You see the name is always associated with a Ghost Rider, no matter if it was Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, or Robbie Reyes. Most recently, however, Spirits of Vengeance was actually a mini-series at Marvel Comics featuring, you guessed it, Ghost Rider, the Hellstrom siblings, and none other than the Daywalker himself, Erick Brooks/Blade.

If any other character besides Blade was the final spot of the quartet, we’d probably brush Marvel’s tease off really quick. Blade, however, is a character that is someone fans have been begging to see resurrected on-screen as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Wesley Snipes’ trilogy helped launch the modern comic book movie industry as we know it.

When Marvel Television‘s deal with Netflix collapsed last year, the production company was suddenly without half a dozen shows they had previously been actively developing. Now down show numbers substantially, Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb and company certainly have the firepower to bring on a few more live-action shows, so why not a Blade series?

With a new partner in Hulu, Marvel hasn’t been afraid to say they’ll be pushing the boundaries with darker, adult-oriented programming. Comic fans will recognize Robbie Reyes’ origins as some of the most disturbing content in the comics mythos while the Hellstrom siblings are the offspring of a demon, so the vampire-hunting Blade would feel right at home.

And just imagine, the shows could eventually lead to a Defenders-esque tie-in at some point down the line. Spirits of Vengeance or Midnight Sons, anyone? Ghost Rider and Helstrom are currently slated for a 2020 release.

