Marvel Studios Head Confirms “Master” Crossover Plan Is Well Underway

Marvel had a big Saturday at CCXP showing off all the upcoming shows and movies for next year. During an interview after the presentation, Marvel head man Kevin Feige talked about the prospect of another grand team-up movie in the same vein as Avengers: Endgame. He assured the crowd that the plan forward is already underway, which is an interesting comment on its own. But, Feige also intimated that the company is focused on delivering exceptional experiences with each movie released. So, in essence, bringing good movies to theaters that might not overtly court those big team-up moments like the Avengers movies do is what enables Marvel to cash in on all that existing goodwill when its time for all of the characters to throw down on screen together. After all, the company is going to have to establish some new faces after Endgame because familiar faces were taken off the board permanently at the end of that film. But, he said there is a plan and the team movies are coming because people love them.

“The MCU is all interconnected, but we really focus on one movie at a time,” Feige began. “We’re going to make the best Black Widow movie we can possibly make, the best Eternals movie we can make, the best Shang-Chi, the best Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther…and keep evolving their stories.”

He concluded. “Then, yes, it is always fun to see them come together in a master plan. Which is, I promise you well-underway.”

Feige said later in the interview that The Eternals know who the Avengers are, which shows that things from the MCU’s past will continue to echo through the franchise. He said, “The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…Yet.”

Bridging less known characters with household names like Spider-Man is how Marvel works a lot of their magic. Having to figure out how to market Doctor Strange to audiences who have never heard of the Sorcerer Supreme could be kind of tricky. But, breaking that character down and having fans feel a connection is a big reason why projects like The Eternals should be interesting going forward.

“You’re reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man,” Feige said to Bionic Buzz last year. “So for us, its finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing a way as we can.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.