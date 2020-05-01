The 2020 year in movies has been all but obliterated by the Coronavirus Pandemic. What started as a slow-roll of studio delays for the spring season, has now become a full-blown reshuffling of every major studio’s release slate – including Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Thanks to the interconnected nature of the MCU saga, the entire line of Phase 4 films has had to be moved to new release dates, and have now been shuffled all over gagin, thanks to delays with Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

With so many different delay announcements it may be hard to keep track of which new MCU movies are coming when – but we have the full breakdown for you, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s Every New Marvel MCU Movie Release Date 2020 – 2023:

Black Widow

Black Widow moves from May to November 6, 2020.

“Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

The Eternals

The Eternals gives up its fall 2020 spot to Black Widow, and now opens on February 12, 2021.

“After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals—an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years—reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

With Eternals taking Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ old spot, the Marvel martial arts action flick moves to May 7, 2021.

Spider-Man 3

Sony and Marvel had to delay the production start of Spider-Man 3 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, thereby setting back the entire timeline for the threequel’s release. Marvel Studios has now slotted Spider-Man 3 in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ slot, with a November 5, 2021 release date.

Thor: Love & Thunder

With Spider-Man 3 now arriving earlier in November 2021, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok sequel Thor: Love & Thunder has been moved up a week, now arriving on February 11, 2022.

Untitled Marvel Movie

There was a Marvel Studios movie that was slated to arrive on February 18, 2022. It’s been permanently pulled from the schedule to make room for Thor 4.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel fans were really psyched to see Doctor Strange serve as the summer 2021 opener – but after two big release date changes, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness now won’t arrive until on March 25, 2022!

Black Panther 2

Looks like Black Panther 2 still arrives on May 6, 2022.

Captain Marvel 2

Turns out Captain Marvel 2 was the untitled movie coming on July 29, 2022. It will now arrive earlier, on July 8, 2022.

More UNTITLED MARVEL MOVIE Dates

Here are some dates Disney/Marvel has carved out for more Marvel movie releases, such as Ant-Man 3 & Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (dates TBA):

October 7, 2022 (*Blade???)

February 17, 2023

May 5, 2023

July 28, 2023

November 3, 2023

What do you think we’re getting on these dates? Let us know in the comments!

Here is the full updated schedule of Marvel Cinematic Universe release dates: