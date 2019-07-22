Marvel Studios Boss Reveals the Grand Plan Behind Phase 4

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made a huge impact at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 when he revealed the entire slate for Phase 4, including a bunch of fan-favorite characters in Disney+ shows while introducing brand new heroes for the big screen. And while some people might be wondering about their favorite superheroes, the mastermind insists that it’s all a part of the plan.

While speaking with CNN and San Diego Comic-Con, Feige insisted that Phase 4 might be set in stone, but that the plans leading into the inevitable Phase 5 could adapt based on what develops for the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There always is [a bigger vision], and it sort of only comes into view for others as it all solidifies,” Feige explained. “So ask me again at the end of 2021. But I will say, post-Endgame, we were always about the new. We were always about doing what we always tried to do in Phase One, Two and Three, which is do a film of character you already know, [like] Black Widow, in a way that you don’t expect.”

Much like Phase 2 expanded the scope of the MCU after the first Avengers movie, they plan to follow that up with Phase 4 films.

“We wanted to do our big ensemble like we did in Phase Two with Guardians, and that’s what Eternals is,” Feige said. “We want to bring in new characters like Shang-Chi, who’s awesome…New versions for Dr. Strange. Thor continuing to surprise and change and evolve.”

Feige went on to explain how the Disney+ shows will have a major impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually. And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team [at] Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

It sounds like Phase 4 is just the first step in ushering in a new wave of Marvel characters, which could include the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and — of course — Blade.

It all kicks off with Black Widow premiering in theaters on May 1, 2020.