Moon Knight Writer Calls Working With Marvel a “Dream Project”

Marvel fans got some big news earlier today when Jeremy Slater was revealed to be the lead writer on Disney’s new Disney+ Moon Knight, and Slater is pretty jazzed about the opportunity as well. Slater, who is known for projects like Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and Fox’s The Exorcist, took to social media after it was announced he would be the lead writer on Moon Knight, which will bring the cult favorite Marvel hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Slater already worked on a Marvel project in the past, the criticized Fantastic Four film, but as he said in a recent series of tweets, working with Marvel is a bucket list item for him, and the last time around the film wasn’t under the watchful eye of Marvel Studios. We’re betting the second time around goes much better.

“I’m pretty sure this is the first book I ever bought with my own money,” Slater wrote on Twitter. “It was 1988 and I was 10 years old. I’d borrowed other King novels from various friends and libraries, but this was the first one that was MINE. In meetings I always joke that I was raised by the two Stephens—King and Spielberg—but that’s not far from the truth. While other kids were playing sports or doing whatever cool kids do, I was spending the night in the Overlook, or hanging out in the sewers beneath Derry.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And when I finally got my foot in the door, I only had three dream projects on my bucket list,” Slater continued. “One was Marvel (umm…sorry about that one, guys), one was Star Wars, and the third, of course, was Stephen King. Any one of those jobs would let me die a happy man. Now, thirty years later, I’m beyond thrilled to be part of the team bringing THE TOMMYKNOCKERS to life. It just feels…right, you know? Like coming home.”

I’m pretty sure this is the first book I ever bought with my own money. It was 1988 and I was 10 years old. I’d borrowed other King novels from various friends and libraries, but this was the first one that was MINE. 1/ pic.twitter.com/7tcOpizdU6 — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) August 16, 2018

As you can see, he brought up the last time he worked on a Marvel property in a tongue in cheek way, but fingers crossed this one is a different story.

And when I finally got my foot in the door, I only had three dream projects on my bucket list. One was Marvel (umm…sorry about that one, guys), one was Star Wars, and the third, of course, was Stephen King. Any one of those jobs would let me die a happy man. 3/ — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) August 16, 2018

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn’t his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren’t comfortable going.

Are you excited for Moon Knight? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MattAguilarCB for all things Moon Knight!