Disney Announces Disney+ Day Schedule Including Fresh Marvel Shows

Disney has confirmed that Marvel news will be coming at Disney+ day later this week, revealing a schedule that blocks out some time for fresh Marvel Cinematic Universe content. The event, which Disney planned to make some key announcements about its streaming plans (and likely to show off a few clips, too), is set for Friday, November 12, and ahead of the event, a new trailer is showing off some of the highlights of Disney+’s 2021, the streamer’s second year of operation and the point where its expansive Marvel and Star Wars streaming strategies started to come into a fuller focus.

The announcement doesn’t have anything specific about Star Wars, but touches on a couple of MCU properties. It promises fans plenty more family content, including the third season of Fancy Nancy, which is set to hit Disney+ “day and date,” dropping there the same time it airs on TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see their official schedule announcement below:

Additional new and beloved fan-favorite content will make their Disney+ streaming debuts on November 12, including:

A new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey The recent Disney Channel Original Movie Spin where Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her All episodes of Fancy Nancy season 3, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior

Earlier this morning, Disney+ released a new teaser video for the event, looking back on the successes of 2021 and presumably teeing up the 2022 content that will be discussed on Friday. Disney+ Day is expected to feature not just looks at in-development projects, but also some new announcements, as well. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Are you excited for Disney+ Day? What announcements are you most hoping to hear come Thursday? Sound off in the comments or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk all things streaming.