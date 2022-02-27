Marvel Netflix Profile Avatars for Defenders Characters Disappear Ahead of Series Relocation

The wheels are officially in motion, and the DefendersVerse will soon leave Netflix. As of Saturday night, fans are no longer able to choose avatar options featuring the likeness of the characters who appeared in The Defenders and its associated shows. If you’ve chosen the avatar before, it’s still available in your “Avatar History” for the time being, but profiles who haven’t ever picked one of the Defenders are unable to do so now.

With the avatars officially out of the way, the only thing left is to remove the shows at the end of their licensing period. As previously revealed, all shows from The Defenders to Iron Fist and everything in between are set to leave the streamer at the end of the month.

While it has yet to be seen what remains with those shows in the United States still (they’re being added to Disney+ in some international markets), the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already bringing back some of the characters that first appeared in the shows. To date, both Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Matthew Murdock (Charlie Cox) have been recast by Marvel Studios.

“You know I learned recently, a couple of the fans, they were very excited about it, they were commenting about the strength that I have,” D’Onofrio explained of his MCU return. “Because I’m throwing Kate [Bishop] around and stuff. But, I totally forgot. I just saw a clip on Twitter of me and Charlie [Cox] fighting in [Stephen] DeKnight’s first season. Obviously, he’s an incredible director. He helped develop the character of Wilson Fisk.”

“There’s a scene that we shot on an alley, in a street in Brooklyn, where I’m literally throwing Daredevil (Charlie) through the air,” he added. “Like, I’m picking him up and swinging him 15 feet into a garbage can. I do it a few times in that fight. It’s no different, it’s really not. So, I keep saying that it’s the same Fisk that was in DareDevil. It’s the same canon, but people get confused about things. I understand.”

Which characters would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of the Defenders?