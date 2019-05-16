Kevin Feige Says Fans Will Know Marvel Studios’ Next Plans “Soon Enough”

Now that Avengers: Endgame has arrived, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking ahead into the future, wondering what the franchise’s mysterious Phase 4 will deliver. However, there’s one major problem with that: We barely know anything about what’s to come in the next few years. There are a couple of movies in the works but there’s no way to know what direction the franchise taking going forward, especially since there was no cryptic post-credits scene at the end of Endgame. Fortunately, it sounds like we’ll actually have some answers sooner rather than later.

On Wednesday evening, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hopped on Reddit to take part in his first ever AMA, or Ask Me Anything, to answer questions from fans. It should come as no surprise to know learn that one of these fans took the opportunity to ask him about the franchise’s future, specifically in regards to the introduction of new characters. Feige said it wouldn’t be long before we knew what was to come.

The question Feige was asked was actually a three-parter. The user asked him if there were any Marvel storylines he thought were “unfilmable,” if making movies changed the way he enjoyed comics, and if there was a character he’d been itching to introduce in the MCU. Here’s how Feige responded:

“1. Everything is filmable nowadays. It’s about finding the most resonant character stories to bring to the big screen.”

“2. Not really, I still like to read the comics every week from a fan’s point of view.”

“3. You’ll know soon enough.”

Of course that didn’t come with a direct answer about what character Feige wants to bring into the franchise, or when we could expect to see some announcements about the future. But it does bring hope to the curious. With San Diego Comic Con in just a couple of months, and D23 not long after that, there are a couple of big opportunities for Marvel announcements in the near future.

