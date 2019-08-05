Avengers: Endgame Boss Reveals What Fans Can Expect from Phase 4

Now that Avengers: Endgame has come and passed, the team at Marvel Studios is pushing full steam ahead into Phase 4. Released at Comic-Con, Phase 4 will be made up of five movies and five limited series for Disney+. For the first time ever, the phase won’t have an Avengers film and it’s the most diverse set of films to date, featuring films like Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

It’s that diverse lineup that excites Avengers: Endgame executive producer Trinh Tran the most. Speaking with ComicBook.com in the lead up to the home media release of Endgame, Tran says fans can expect more representation on-screen than ever seen before.

“What I’m excited about is the obviously more female representation and more diversity,” Tran tells us. “Me being a minority and a female and a part of the MCU, I think to be able to see that translate into film is very important because we live in a world where everybody is different. To be able to have Shang-Chi and to be able to have Black Widow and more of that, I think that’s going to represent the world that we live in and that’s going to be relatable to the audience.”

The slate will introduce plenty of never-before-seen characters in live-action, like the entire group of Eternals from Ikaris (Richard Madden) to Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Sprite (Lia McHugh). It also featured the first Asian-led film in the MCU courtesy of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu).

“I think I’m looking forward to really introducing different characters like that and having people you know love it as much as they did with Iron Man, Thor, Cap, and the previous characters that we’ve introduced in the past 10 years,” Tran says.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.