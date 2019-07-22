Did Marvel Secretly Reveal Phase 5?

Last night was one of the biggest nights in the history of Marvel Studios. Thousands of rabid fans waited in anticipation for Kevin Feige and his team to unveil the next slate of movies and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All in all, five films and five streaming shows for Disney+ were announced — but was that all?

To cap everything off, Feige introduced the Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali to the crowd to much applause and it was soon revealed Ali would be starring as Blade in a Phase 5 film. So that begs to ask the question — did Marvel Studios secretly unveil the majority of Phase 5 without us knowing? After all, there was a moment Feige teased several more movies on the horizon.

Blade

The one that surprised everybody was a Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali taking over for Wesley Snipes in an all-new franchise. After the panel itself, Feige admitted Blade would be in Phase 5. Besides Blade, Feige flat out namedropped at least four other films, all of which certainly could be part of Marvel’s Phase 5…

Black Panther 2

Ryan Coogler is now hard at work coming up with a treatment for Black Panther 2 and it’s a matter of time before we get an official announcement and release date for the highly-anticipated sequel. In fact, early speculation in online circles suggests Black Panther 2 could be one of the focus points of the Marvel Studios presentation at D23 Expo next month.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been done for ages and at one point, it was thought the third film would end up landing in a 2021 date. Even though James Gunn has returned to the director’s chair, the movie had to be pushed back, now smack dab into the middle of Phase 5. It’s likely filming on the threequel will start late 2020 or early 2021, likely giving it one of the first Phase 5 dates in 2022.

Captain Marvel 2

Since Captain Marvel hit theaters earlier this year, things have been pretty quiet on the Carol Danvers front. After a healthy box office outing, it was fully expected Captain Marvel would be getting a sequel and Kevin Feige confirmed as much last night. It has yet to be seen if Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will return as directors but with how the film was received both critically and commercially, I’m sure the job is theirs if they want it.

Fantastic Four

And finally, Feige wasn’t going to shy away from the newly-acquired Fox properties, being sure the audience knew he was well aware of Marvel’s first family in the Fantastic Four. Previously reports suggested a Fantastic Four reboot would kick production off in 2022, which would also place it as a Phase 5 movie in 2023.

X-Men

Though he didn’t say anything about the X-Men per se, he did mention shortly after the Fantastic Four tease that he was well aware of the desire for mutants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The X-Men library of characters might be the group of characters with the most depth in the Marvel mythos so its hard telling how Marvel Studios — or Marvel Television, for that matter — will introduce mutants to the MCU. Either way, it’s likely safe to say we’ll get at least one X-Men property on film, streaming, or television in Phase 5.