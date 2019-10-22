Marvel to Create New Series For SiriusXM, Pandora

Marvel and SiriusXM today announced a multi-year deal bringing exclusive Marvel content to SiriusXM and Pandora. The deal includes both scripted and unscripted series, including four new 10-episode fiction podcasts, each focusing on a different Marvel character. Those characters are Wolverine, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Star-Lord. These four series will lead to a fifth series in which all four character will team up for a crossover event in the style of Marvel’s The Avengers movie and the Marvel’s Defenders series on Netflix. Unscripted content includes podcasts digging into Marvel’s history, shows dedicated to different Marvel franchises, and talk shows featuring celebrity guests.

“Powerful stories are read, seen, and heard—and we believe audio is the next natural step to bring the Marvel Universe to fans around the world,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment in a statement. “Storytelling has always been at the heart of Marvel’s success, and SiriusXM and Pandora have the right platform and expertise to bring Marvel’s rich tapestry of stories to listeners in a whole new way. We are excited to introduce an impressive roster of programming with SiriusXM and Pandora, and we can’t wait to share more details in the weeks and months to come.”

“Whether in movies, TV or other media, Marvel has been a success everywhere it goes, employing a level of quality and pop culture brilliance that organically draws massive audiences, and they are bringing that creative genius to SiriusXM and Pandora,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We chose Marvel for our first major foray into creating original podcasts, and are thrilled to have Marvel create new audio programming and curate top quality podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora. Under our new creative collaboration with Marvel, we’ll now provide our subscribers and listeners and Marvel fans a breadth and depth of podcasts that will be an immersive adventure into the iconic Marvel universe.”

This deal is Marvel’s latest foray into podcasting. It’s also produced two seasons of the Marvel’s Wolverine podcast with Sticher. Marvel and Stitcher also announced the upcoming Marvels podcast. Marvel also entered a deal with Serial Box to create audio fiction featuring Black Panther, Black Widow, Jessica Jones, and Thor, the first of which will be Thor: Metal Gods.

