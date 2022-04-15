Creating The MCU With Prop Master Russell Bobbitt | Phase Zero Bonus Episode 9

Bonus episode of Phase Zero time! n Bonus Ep. 9, the Phase Zero crew talks with a Marvel legend. Russell Bobbitt, who recently rolled out his marvelous work in support of various charities at Trilith Studios’ The Reel People Cares Gala, opened up about his work bringing the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life. Much of this work has happened on site at the Trilith Studios lot in Georgia, where movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have filmed. Bobbitt’s Marvel tenure began with 2008’s Iron Man and continues today, with his current work being directly on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In the conversation which was held over Zoom, video shows Bobbitt keeps the Thor hammer and Captain America shield which he designed close at all times. “I’ve connected with the board of education, wherever I go,” Bobbitt said. “I take the shield and the hammer to special needs classes. And we see smiles on kids’ faces who are almost incapable of smiling. And so for that reason, Marvel has allowed me, given me permission to photograph the shield and the hammer everywhere I go, because someone will tap me on the shoulder if I’m there and I have it, and they’re like, ‘This is a special moment. May I take a picture?’ And so we grant that. So they’ve given me permission to do the shield and the hammer.” Most of the rest stays under lock and key but stories of Bobbitt’s past work are fair game! In this Phase Zero bonus episode, he tells all about creating some of the most iconic cinematic props in history!

Phase Zero Bonus Ep. 9 is available now on all major podcast platforms. Click any of the links below to watch or download and subscribe to the MCU podcast!

The Phase Zero podcast capped off an exciting freshman year in 2021. In its first episode, the Phase Zero show revealed its mission to be creating a fun and positive community of Marvel fans, getting fans an opportunity to interact with members of the Marvel Studios family, and providing exclusive insights from hosts and celebrity guests. All of those boxes have been checked and more, with more than 1.2 million listeners across all platforms in 2021! With the 2022 preview episode available now, next week’s Episode 2 of Season for ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast will see the hosts having to rank each title in terms of their hype and anticipation!

Phase Zero has featured live interviews with several members of the Marvel Studios family. WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Loki director Kate Herron, Marvel Studios head of visual development Andy Park, Thanos and Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin, The Visions comic writer Tom King, What If…?‘s creative team of A.C. Bradley and Bryan Andrews, Eternals producer Nate Moore, Avengers: Endgame cameo-maker (and ESPN’s fantasy football expert) Matthew Berry, Hawkeye‘s Tracksuit Mafia actors Carlos Navarro, Aleks Paunovic, and Piotr Adamczyk, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton joined the show live. Extended pre-recorded interviews with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis were also featured!

Other celebrity guests included NFL Pro Bowler and Pittsburgh Steelers player Cam Heyward, TikTok star Supes, Flora & Ulysses director Lena Khan, and NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano. The show is hosted and produced by Brandon Davis, with regular co-hosts Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak.

