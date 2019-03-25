Marvel Reveals New Release Slate

Today at C2E2, Marvel revealed a new slate of events. Editor-in-chief CB Cebulski hosted the Marvel’s Next Big Thing panel, looking back at Marvel’s year so far and looking ahead at what’s to come. “We’re only a few months into 2019, and we’ve already seen how our amazing fans – all of you – are inspiring some of the most outstanding storytelling in comics to date,” said Cebulski. “Whether you choose to read your favorite Marvel books – like the Immortal Hulk, Venom, Avengers: No Road Home…or you want to read about the entire Marvel Universe – there’s truly a story for every type of fan to dive into and experience this year. With that in mind, this new publishing slate for Marvel Comics is a guide to help you see where things are going and choose your favorite stories and characters to follow.”

At C2E2, Marvel offered a new look at its next event, War of the Realms by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. The publisher also announced the Absolute Carnage event, written by Donny Cates and drawn by Ryan Stegman, and a new era for the X-Men with House of X and Powers of X, both written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Pepe Larraz and R.B. Silva respectively.

Each of these miniseries will introduce new ideas and have consequences that will shape the Marvel Universe leading into another event. That event, which remains unrevealed, will kick off in December.

“The Marvel Universe is a tapestry of connections, with hidden clues and incredible details woven into every story. Our new publishing slate highlights the biggest moments for us this year…and we think you all will be excited for the next reveal planned this December,” said Cebulski.

War of the Realms begins in April. The event has been brewing for years through Aaron’s runs writing Thor: God of Thunder, The Mighty Thor, Thor, and Avengers. The event will star all of Marvel’s top heroes, including Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel. The event involves Malakeith the Accursed who, after waging war on the other realms of the World Tree, makes Midgard his next target.

Marvel compared House of X and Powers of X to some of the biggest events in X-Men history. The description provided in a press release reads, “This July, Marvel’s House of X and Powers of X will mark the next major milestone in X-Men history. Since their introduction by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby over 50 years ago, fans around the world have followed the extraordinary stories of the X-Men through seminal moments like Giant-Size X-Men, 1991’s X-Men #1, Age of Apocalypse, and New X-Men. Each of these moments introduced a new era for mutantkind – and starting this summer, the world will experience the next seminal moment in the history of the X-Men.”

Absolute Carnage kicks off in August, spinning out of Cates’ ongoing Venom series. Fans can get their first taste in Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man/Venom #1 on out May 5. As teased in Venom, Cletus Kasady is back and more dangerous than ever before. Everyone is a target as Carnage hunts down every Marvel hero who has ever worn a symbiote.

What do you think of Marvel’s new release slate? Let us know in the comments. War of the Realms begins in April. House of X and Powers of X begin in July. Absolute Carnage begins in August. The mystery Marvel event launches in December.

WAR OF THE REALMS #1 (of 6)

Written by JASON AARON

Art by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Colors by MATT WILSON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

On sale April 3, 2019

HOUSE OF X #1 (of 6)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by PEPE LARRAZ

Colors by MARTE GARCIA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On sale July 2019

POWERS OF X #1 (of 6)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by R.B. SILVA

Colors by MARTE GARCIA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On sale July 2019

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #1 (of 4)

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by RYAN STEGMAN

Colors by FRANK MARTIN

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On sale August 2019

