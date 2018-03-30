Marvel Reveals New Fantastic Four Series

The Marvel Universe will have it’s Fantastic Four once again.

Marvel will put Dan Slott and Sara Pichelli on the new book, and Slott can’t wait to get started on bringing the original four back to prominence. The group will include Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing, whose stories will continue from Marvel’s current 2-In-One series.

Marvel Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski announced the first family’s return in a new video announcement, something the company’s been teasing over the last 2 days. The previous theory was that the book would include a new team designed to find the original group, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“The first family is returning to Marvel on a monthly basis,” Cebulski said.

Marvel 2-In-One isn’t going away though, and that series will continue to thrive under Chip Zdarsky.

As for Slott and Pichelli, Cebulski said they’ve been waiting for the right creative team to come available for this book, and Slott and Pichelli’s previous commitments have come to a close, opening them up to bring Marvel’s fearsome foursome back into the fold.

The seeds of this can be traced back to Marvel Legacy #1, which teased that Reed and Sue were still alive and featured narration from Val and Franklin Richards, all of which are living in another dimension or universe. Recent issues of Marvel 2-In-One have also debuted new costumes for the team, so this seems to be a major project for Marvel in the coming months.