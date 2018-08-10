‘Marvel Rising: Initiation’ Puts the Spotlight on Ms. Marvel in New Featurette

Ms. Marvel is leaping to animated life in Marvel Rising: Initiation, and we’ve got an exclusive look behind the scenes at Kathreen Khavari’s delightful take on the character.

Marvel Rising leaps from the successful comic series into animation for a new web series titled Initiation, which itself will lead into a full film, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors. A new featurette gives us some insight into the character Khavari brings to life in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ms. Marvel is…enthusiastic,” Khavari said. “Just really fun and quirky and has a really good sense of humor. Ms. Marvel‘s just really excited about being a part of this and is kind of fangirly about the whole thing. She’s very authentic and true to who she is.”

Fans can get a taste of what’s in store in the new trailer, which can be seen above. In it, Ms. Marvel uses a variety of skills, all ones that fans will recognize from the comics as she teams up with Squirrel Girl and Tippy to catch up to Ghost Spider. As Khavari mentions, there is one takeaway she hopes fans will get from the episode.

“I’m hoping what people will take away from it is everyone’s different,” Khavari said. “We have to make judgments based off of getting to know an individual. Ms. Marvel sees the best in people, and she wants to bring the best out of people.”

Marvel Rising: Initiation will be made up of 6 animated shorts, and will start rolling out on Disney XD on Monday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 pm. These will build up to the 80-minute animated film, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, which will hit Disney Channel later this fall. You can see the official description for Marvel Rising: Initiation below.

“Teenage superhero Gwen Stacy, AKA Ghost-Spider, is used to spending her time fighting for justice and playing drums in her band. But when she finds herself accused of being on the wrong side of the law — chased by her police captain father, as well as a host of young heroes including Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake and Patriot — Ghost-Spider must go on the run to prove her innocence,” the description reads.

Marvel Rising: Initiation stars Dove Cameron as Ghost-Spider, Chloe Bennet as Quake, Kamil McFadden as Patriot, Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, Kathreen Khavari as Ms. Marvel, Dee Bradley Baker as Tippy Toe, Skai Jackson as Gloria Grant, and Steven Weber as Captain George Stacy.