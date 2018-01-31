Marvel Announces Free ‘Marvel Rising’ Comic

Marvel Comics has announced plans to introduce fans to the new Marvel Rising franchise for free in the pages of Marvel Rising #0.

Marvel Rising #0 brings together Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, America, Inferno and Patriot together for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story begins when Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl take on a mission together. According to Marvel, “The two heroes will meet for the first time in a twist of fate, discovering each other’s secret identities in a classic superhero first meeting story that follows Marvel’s long history of monumental team-ups!”

The issue will feature artwork by Marco Failla (Ms. Marvel), and will be written by Devin Grayson (Power Pack, Ghost Rider). She’ll be joined on future stories by byMs. Marvel writer G. Willow Wilson and Unbeatable Squirrel Girl writer Ryan North.

Marvel Rising #0 will be sent to retailers for free in April. The story will continue in June in a special issue tied to a Father’s Day event in local comic shops.

“Marvel Rising is a celebration of the awesome breakout heroes of the Marvel Universe,” said Sana Amanat, VP of Content Development in a press release. “The animated stories build upon the great comic books these characters were born in, so we knew a Marvel Rising comic was the perfect place to tell a story fans have been waiting for! It’s about time Kamala and Doreen became super hero besties.”

Marvel Rising was previously announced as a multi-platform franchise spotlighting Marvel’s current crop of young hereos. Marvel Rising’s comic book mini event “is designed to drive new audiences to comic shops while leveraging the franchise’s multi-platform program” according to Marvel.

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, a series of six four-minute digital shorts leading into an animated feature, will debut later in 2018.

“It came out of a desire to be able to tell stories about characters that we think are the next great heroes of the Marvel Universe,” Amanat said when the project was first announced. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Marvel Rising #0 will be available in comic book in April.

MARVEL RISING #0

Written by DEVIN GRAYSON

Art by MARCO FAILLA

Cover by HELEN CHEN

On-Sale 4/25/18