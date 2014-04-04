Marvel Fans Celebrate Robert Redford's Birthday
Marvel fans are celebrating Robert Redford's career today on his birthday. The beloved actor turns 86 today. Of course, MCU fans loved him as Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. While the movie consistently ranks in the top half of a lot of Marvel Studios tier lists, it also managed to introduce the legend to tons of younger filmgoers. In a commentary track for Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers mentioned that his Marvel work was where he said he was hanging it up for good. But, people can't get enough of the storied actor, so never say never. DC Comics fans also had a brush with the star during the Watchmen TV show. He was the president in their alternate reality based on the graphic novel. While social media posts memorable moments, people are realizing that there might be too many to choose from. Check out the fun down below!
"I'm getting tired of acting. I'm an impatient person, so it's hard for me to sit around and do take after take after take," Redford previously explained to his grandson Dylan Redford during an interview at Walker Art Center. "I've got two acting projects in the works: Our Souls at Night, with Jane Fonda, a love story for older people who get a second chance in life, and Old Man with a Gun, a lighter piece with Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek. Once they're done then I'm going to say, 'Okay, that's goodbye to all that,' and then just focus on directing.
Robert Redford is not only an actor and director. He is a humanitarian, environmental activist, lifetime supporter of civil rights & indigenous rights movement. We need more artists like him, who actually live their values. ❤️ Happy Birthday #RobertRedford ~ CELEBRATE! ✨🎂 pic.twitter.com/cu6XWN2m4W— Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) August 18, 2022
A very Happy Birthday to Robert Redford, the gentlest gentleman in Hollywood, who turns 86 years old today.
So many great movies to his name, it's hard to pick a favourite, so I'll pick three:
The Sting
Sneakers
Captain America: Winter Soldier
xx— ☮🇺🇦Ŧħɛ ȘʗɦȭȭɭƁʘʘκ ȘυρρФϧϊϯФЯγ🇺🇦☮ (@TSSuppository) August 18, 2022
It's really remarkable how many great films he's been in.
The Sting
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
The Natural
All the President's Men
Sneakers
3 Days of the Condor
Spy Game
Great Gatsby
Winter Soldier
Last Castle
Happy birthday to Robert Redford! https://t.co/qrpXjYqJcO— RevDJEsq (@RevDJEsq) August 18, 2022
Casting Robert Redford as the ‘Big Bad’ in Winter Soldier was genius.
Basically Chris Evans 50 years ago— OZBOOGS (@ozboogs) August 14, 2022
ROBERT REDFORD celebrates his 86th birthday today. One of the most popular actors of his generation, Redford has been starring in movies for 60 years. Here he is as Bob Woodward in ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN (1976). pic.twitter.com/grs5FkTmnN— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) August 18, 2022
In honor of his birthday, here’s Robert Redford being unspeakably hot with items I wish were me pic.twitter.com/yeqT9Y5A6P— Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) August 18, 2022
Happy 86th Birthday to the legendary Robert Redford! pic.twitter.com/NQgffDeQnm— Classic Hollywood(GP) (@CHC_1927) August 18, 2022
Robert Redford is trending. We really need "not dead" warnings on some of these things.
Happy birthday to a hot old dude. pic.twitter.com/UQGolGe1nR— Highlands' Winter Soldier 🌻 (@Drdpirtrbrts) August 18, 2022
Today is Robert Redford's birthday. I've only sat down with him once & I always loved this story he told about Paul Newman. Plus, he shares some great insight into his childhood & how he discovered the magic of storytelling. Paul Newman story comes from a WINTER SOLDIER question. pic.twitter.com/mEiUeOdv7V— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) August 18, 2022