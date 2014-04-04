Marvel Fans Celebrate Robert Redford's Birthday

Marvel fans are celebrating Robert Redford's career today on his birthday. The beloved actor turns 86 today. Of course, MCU fans loved him as Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. While the movie consistently ranks in the top half of a lot of Marvel Studios tier lists, it also managed to introduce the legend to tons of younger filmgoers. In a commentary track for Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers mentioned that his Marvel work was where he said he was hanging it up for good. But, people can't get enough of the storied actor, so never say never. DC Comics fans also had a brush with the star during the Watchmen TV show. He was the president in their alternate reality based on the graphic novel. While social media posts memorable moments, people are realizing that there might be too many to choose from. Check out the fun down below!

"I'm getting tired of acting. I'm an impatient person, so it's hard for me to sit around and do take after take after take," Redford previously explained to his grandson Dylan Redford during an interview at Walker Art Center. "I've got two acting projects in the works: Our Souls at Night, with Jane Fonda, a love story for older people who get a second chance in life, and Old Man with a Gun, a lighter piece with Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek. Once they're done then I'm going to say, 'Okay, that's goodbye to all that,' and then just focus on directing.

Robert Redford is not only an actor and director. He is a humanitarian, environmental activist, lifetime supporter of civil rights & indigenous rights movement. We need more artists like him, who actually live their values. ❤️ Happy Birthday #RobertRedford ~ CELEBRATE! ✨🎂 pic.twitter.com/cu6XWN2m4W — Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) August 18, 2022

