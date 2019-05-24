Marvel Rumored to Be Considering Introducing Deadpool in Spider-Man 3

One of the most pressing questions for Marvel Studios moving forward is how to integrate the wildly successful Deadpool franchise into their film universe. Now that the ink has dried on the contracts and 20th Century Fox has been fully acquired by the Walt Disney Company, producer Kevin Feige has a dilemma on his hands when it comes to incorporating Ryan Reynolds’ popular film series into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But a new report from MCU Cosmic indicates that Feige and his round table are considering numerous options for the best way to move forward, hopeful to capitalize on the good will Reynolds has earned from the success of Deadpool and Deadpool 2, as well as the PG-13 rated version released over the holidays.

According to the fan site, Feige and Marvel Studios are looking at three possible paths, at least, to bring the foul-mouthed Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those options include going forward with Deadpool 3, or introducing the character in a Disney+ series (which will likely soften the hard edges that are inherent to the character’s current incarnation), or possibly even making him a big part of their third Spider-Man movie, which would give Sony Pictures a cut of that pie.

None of this has been confirmed, of course. A Disney+ series seems very unlikely, considering they’re sticking to family friendly content and would likely not allow Reynolds to be as edgy as he is in the first two films (not to mention, paying that superstar salary for a streaming service show or run the risk of recasting the character outright). This also comes from the same site that says Disney+ will never revive the Netflix Marvel shows because of their mature nature.

One of the other options, of including him in the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, seems even less likely because of one core reason: Disney won’t see any of those profits. Sony distributes the Spider-Man films and makes all of the money off of their success, but Marvel and Disney benefit from the increased exposure and subsequent merchandise sales. It’s hard to believe that they would even consider introducing one of their most popular characters in a movie they won’t even make money off of at the box office.

All of these are rumors at this point, but rest assured that Marvel Studios does have plans for the character going forward. Maybe they’ll call the movie Deadpool: Annihilation…