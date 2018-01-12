‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Digital Soundtrack Released

Runaways has become Marvel’s latest hit on television, and it’s time for that success to transfer into the world of music.

Just days after the first season of Marvel’s Runaways concluded on Hulu, the original soundtrack to the series was made available for streaming or purchase. Featuring songs from the series, including music by Bleachers, Glass Animals, Hundred Waters and more, the soundtrack can be streamed on sites like Spotify and Apple music or can be purchased on iTunes or on CD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full 14-song tracklist below:

“Marvel’s Runaways” Main Title – Siddhartha Khosla “May I Have This Dance” – Francis and the Lights “Cane Shuga” – Glass Animals “King Charles” (Clean) – Yungblud “Drinkee” – Sofi Tukker “Ocean Eyes” (Blackbear Remix) – Billie Eilish “Beat Goes On” – Lizzy Land “All My Heroes” – Bleachers “Antidote” (live version) – Emily Wells “Fuerza” (feat. Nani Castle) – Tony Quattro “Beyond a Mortal” – Austra “Long Life” – Bombadil “Blanket Me” – Hundred Waters “Gert’s Lullaby” – Siddhartha Khosla

The soundtrack is the first of two albums that Marvel will release regarding Runaways. On January 26, Siddhartha Khosia’s complete score for the series will be available. In addition to Runaways, Khosia as scored shows like This Is Us, The Royals and The Sounding.

The complete first season of Marvel’s Runaways is currently streaming on Hulu.