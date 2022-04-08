Marvel’s Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Why It’s Still “Satisfying” to Play the MCU’s Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in almost as many Marvel Cinematic Universe films as Robert Downey Jr. and it doesn’t look like the actor has any intention of stopping. The actor is currently doing the press tour for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and he was asked a very interesting question about his MCU character. While speaking with Collider, Jackson was asked if it’s still fun to play Nick Fury and the actor had a lot to say.

“Yeah. I love Nick Fury. Of course. Come on. He’s a guy who has no superpowers, who’s in charge of people who have superpowers, and they let him be,” Jackson told the site. “That’s something special about him. He’s a leader of men that are very different, in another kind of way. It’s very satisfying to be a part of a world that I admired for so long when I was a kid. I still buy comic books. I still go to comic book stores. I still read them. But to be able to be that character in that, it’s the same as when I was doing Afro Samurai, or any of those comic book characters. It means something to be part of a cultural canon that people revere and that they respect, in another way.”

Jackson definitely seems like he’s found his comic book movie niche with Nick Fury, and it doesn’t seem like the actor will move from this role any time soon. The actor was recently asked if he would go over to DC Comics for a movie and his answer is unsurprising. While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Avengers star revealed his feelings on joining a DC Comics movie.



“Well, I mean, we’re all– actors are mercenaries,” Jackson explained. “It’s kinda what we do, we act who we act for but… But I dunno that I’m going to read a DC script that’s gonna make me go, ‘Yeah, this is dope!… I mean, I’m a comic book fan, so I’ve been reading comic books forever… And truth be told, I don’t even read Marvel comic books… I read DC Comics my whole life, you know. We all came through Superman, Batman, Silver Surfer… Aquaman, I was a swimmer… I was all about DC. But I don’t know what the thing is about them cinematically…”



Jackson will next appear as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Secret Invasion series on Disney+. Not much is currently known about Secret Invasion as plot details are being kept in a secret space station somewhere off world. The series will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kllian Scott and Kingsley Ben-Adir.



