Marvel’s Shang-Chi: Listen to First Singles From Legend of the Ten Rings Soundtrack

Marvel’s Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings fans can now listen to the first singles from the movie’s soundtrack. This morning they got a chance to throw on 88rising’s “Lazy Suzan.” That uptempo banger features superstar rapper 21 Savage and Masiwei. Brian Manuel and Warren Hue of 88rising also get a feature on the track. Hit producer Roget Chahayed also contributed to the song as well. But, that’s not the only single coming from this movie soundtrack. Shang-Chi will also see a new single by NIKI called “Every Summertime.” The Indonesian singer-songwriter has been racking up hits on YouTube for her single “Lose.” Clearly, Marvel Studios is hoping for some market crossover in the United States and in other territories. 88rising is their big play in that regard and ensuring a bunch of features on the album. These are upbeat fare that will no doubt fit into the story at key moments throughout Shang-Chi.

In a conversation with East West Bank, 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro actually talked about why he decided to start this label. “I looked around the table and every single person was really good at what they did, whether it be an amazing visual artist, or illustrator, or a musician, or a director,” he explained. “That’s when I started formulating this concept of a digital content hub with these cool Asian creatives and building a brand that exuded that.”

“After we started, there are so many different independent Asian artists getting really big on their own,” Miyashiro added. “I think we did inspire a new way of thinking that anything could be achievable if the quality is good and if you as a creative have a distinct point of view… You’re going to battle whenever you’re in business, and so you’ve got to have a lieutenant general, you have to have all the right people in place to win.”

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz are aboard as producers. On the executive producing side, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth will handle the duties. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham crafted this screenplay. Shang-Chi is still set for a release in theaters on September 3rd.

