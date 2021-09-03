✖

Marvel's Shang-Chi has revealed the lead single for its soundtrack, "Lazy Susan" by 88rising. The track will feature rappers 21 Savage and Masiwei, as well as 88rising's Brian Manuel and Warren Hue, all under the production of hit-maker Rogét Chahayed ("Kiss Me More"). In short, it's a track that perfectly reflects the modern, pop-culture, East-meets-West vibe that Marvel Studios is aiming for with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - the studios' first big Asian-led franchise. You can hear "Lazy Susan" when it drops on digital platforms everywhere on Tuesday, August 10th.

If you haven't heard the name yet, 88rising is an Asian-American record label primarily focuses on Asian and Asian-American musicians. It was formerly known as "CXSHZXNLY" and started in 2015 under founder Sean Miyashiro. 88rising now operates out of NYC, LA, and Shanghai; it's list of current artists includes High Brothers, Joji, Keith Ape, NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Chungha, and ATARASHII GAKKO!

Needless to say, 88rising landing this lead track on Marvel's Shang-Chi soundtrack is going to be a game-changing opportunity for the label. People all over the world who never knew 88rising existed or ar unfamiliar with the artists working under it will now be all-too-aware of it, and what it stands for as a brand. More to the point: if the track slaps hard enough, then 88rising's entire library of work will suddenly be open and available to a global audience. As stated: game-changing stuff. The timing couldn't be better: 88rising will be launching their Head in the Clouds tour in November - just months after Shang-Chi hits theaters and gives the label its biggest PR boost ever. Good luck to them on that.

For Marvel, this is also a smart partnership to make: not just one artist but an entire label of artists with potential mass appeal in both Eastern and Western markets. Artists and a label who are still grinding hard enough towards success to also be very affordable - while still being potentially profitable if they blow up in bigger stars. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is just the beginning of this franchise, so 88rising and Marvel could indeed have a future together.

Synopsis: When Shang-Chi is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organization, he is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release in theaters on September 3rd.