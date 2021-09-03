Marvel’s Shang-Chi: Listen to New Single “Run It” From DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the next film on Marvel Studios' line-up and will be their first movie in a long while to feature an all-new cast of characters. The movie is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and will star Simu Liu in the titular role alongside Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie is currently scheduled to be released next month with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window. Fans may have a little bit longer to wait for the movie, but there is a little Shang-Chi treat that was released this week. A new single from the movie, "Run It", by DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian is now available.

"I grew up inspired by @marvel heroes so it’s been hard to keep this secret. I'm honored to play a part in @marvelstudios 'Shang-Chi' history with my song 'RUN IT.'" DJ Snake wrote on Twitter yesterday. "Hell yeah," Simu Liu replied. You can give the song a listen in the video below:

"ICYMI: Watch the latest TV spot for Marvel Studios' #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, featuring 'Run It' by @DJSnake, @RickRoss, and @RichBrian," @Marvel tweeted yesterday. You can check out the post with the TV Spot below:

"Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a 'Wouldn't It Be Great' list where 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this as a movie,' probably twenty years ago," Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, recently told Rotten Tomatoes. "It's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 3rd. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If..., which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.