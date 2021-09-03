Marvel's Shang-Chi Adds Pen15's Dallas Liu in Mystery Role

✖

The cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has grown with the newly known addition of Dallas Liu. Liu's role in the upcoming Marvel Studios film has not yet been revealed but the actor best known for his work on Hulu's Pen15 has already wrapped production on the film with the rest of the film's cast and crew. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as the titular Marvel hero, along with Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Ronnie Chieng. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton on a script from Dave Callaham.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings recently moved its release date back from the summer to September 3, 2021. This new date feels more firm as it moves the film quite close to the Eternals date and Black Widow has a guaranteed release with a theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access drop happening simultaneously on July 9.

Liu plays Shuji Ishii-Peters in Hulu's Pen15, a comedy series on the streaming service, and he has also appeared in Snapchat's young-adult drama series Players. Liu's resumé also features titles such as The Who Was? Show, CSI: Cyber, Ella, Bones, and Underdog Kids.

Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin joined ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast (which is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify), where he was asked to share his perspective of Shang-Chi's most defining characteristics. "The transition from basically assassin to a hero, an indomitable will, and a sort of religious discipline, basically," Starlin said. "I think those are the three elements that make Shang-Chi more than any other character. He's basically focused on the moment and what has to be done. That focus allows him to go on without being stopped, making it very hard to stop him at least."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3.

