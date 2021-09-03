New Marvel's Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Reveals New Abomination Footage, Confirms Release Date

✖

Marvel fans have been wondering if they'd ever see Tim Roth's Abomination on-screen in MCU again, considering he was teased for a bigger role at the end of The Incredible Hulk but hardly anyone from that cast is still a part of the franchise. Naturally, it came as a bit of a shock when the towering character showed up in the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fighting in a ring against Wong, Doctor Strange's partner in the mystic arts. The first trailer for Shang-Chi showed just a glimpse at Abomination, but a new teaser is giving fans an even better look at the villain's return.

On Thursday, Marvel released a teaser for Shang-Chi that includes one of the film's original songs, performed by DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian. While the teaser shows quite a bit of Simu Liu's titular hero, it also includes some more footage of Abomination's bout with Wong. Take a look!

A Marvel hero will rise in #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Experience it in theaters September 3. Featuring "Run It" by @DJSnake, @RickRoss, and @RichBrian pic.twitter.com/hxBQwsn1hm — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 12, 2021

"A Marvel hero will rise in [Shang-Chi] and the Legend of the Ten Rings," reads the tweet from Marvel. "Experience it in theaters September 3."

The tweet from Marvel also confirms the September 3rd release date for Shang-Chi, which is notable given the recent developments regarding Sony's next Marvel film. With a growing number of COVID cases around the country, Sony opted to move Venom: Let There Be Carnage back from September 24th to October 15th. Fans have been wondering if Marvel Studios will make some kind of change to Shang-Chi as well.

Liu stars in Shang-Chi as the titular Marvel hero, who is on a journey to confront his past and villainous father, Wenwu, who is played by Tony Leung. The film also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Caniel Cretton. The director wrote the screenplay alongside Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. The character of Shang-Chi was originally created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters on September 3rd.