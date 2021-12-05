Marvel Shares Bizarre Edit of Avengers Singing “Deck the Halls”

Marvel has been getting into the holiday spirit extra hard this year. Hawkeye debuted on Disney+ at the end of November and follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as they go up against mobsters in New York City with the hopes of getting Clint back home in time for Christmas. Marvel recently shared a sweet holiday card featuring Clint and Kate on social media, and they just one-upped themselves with a very bizarre edit that features lots of MCU characters singing “Deck the Halls.”

“If you’ve ever wanted to hear the Avengers sing a Christmas carol, this one’s for you…,” @MarvelUK tweeted. You can check out the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you've ever wanted to hear the Avengers sing a Christmas carol, this one's for you… pic.twitter.com/0Ga0Szw7o2 — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) December 4, 2021

Hawkeye marks the franchise’s first holiday-based project since Iron Man 3 was released back in 2013. Recently, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about Hawkeye and revealed he hopes it will become a Christmas classic.

“I hope [Hawkeye is necessary viewing for the holidays],” Feige told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s fun, we’ve always wanted to do a story [at Christmas]. We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story — nobody really looks at it as a [Christmas story], we sort of consider that a Christmas movie. But this, unabashedly, is a holiday story.”

“I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season,” Feige added. “I love that it’s debuting just before Thanksgiving, it concludes just before Christmas. For the first time, you get a title Avenger on Disney+, which is great. Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he’s the reason to do it. Thankfully, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we got her to play Kate Bishop, and it’s that pairing that I think is gonna make for very happy holidays.”

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye features Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova. The show’s head writer is Jonathan Igla who is producing the series alongside Rhys Thomas, Trinh Tran, and Kevin Feige.

How did you feel about that Avengers holiday-themed edit? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The fourth episode of Hawkeye drops on Disney+ on December 8th.