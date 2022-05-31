Marvel's She-Hulk Adds The Flight Attendant Star in Recurring Role

✖

Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially added another television veteran. On Tuesday, ET Online revealed that The Flight Attendant star Griffin Matthews has been cast in the series in a currently-unknown recurring role. Matthews is best known portraying Shane Evans across the HBO Max series The Fight Attendant, as well as roles in Dear White People, Roar, and Ballers. He also created the Off-Broadway musical Invisible Thread, which was originally known as Witness Uganda.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would join the Marvel Universe!" Matthews said in a statement. This was never a genre that I thought an actor like me (in my package) could fit into."

"The most exciting part of joining the MCU was being told by our director and writers: 'Do not try to fit. Just be you,'" Matthews added. "And that gave me the freedom to run wild..."

While speaking to ComicBook.com about Season 1 of The Flight Attendant last year, Matthews addressed the possibility of entering the world of superhero adaptations, and what that could potentially mean in terms of onscreen representation.

"It's so interesting that you asked that because we're inside of this conversation about representation," Matthews revealed. "It's what we've been doing for all of 2020, just talking about black lives and black gay lives. I loved Black Panther so, so, so much. And I just want there to be gay people on screen. I want to be a goddamn superhero. I think it'd be so cool to enter that world, because it just feels like we don't exist in that world. We don't exist in that space. When I was growing up, I never saw myself. I loved Spider-Man. I loved Batman. I saw all of those films, and I loved those films, but I never saw myself. The closest thing I could say was 'Maybe I'll be Robin.' And I would just love in 2021, in the new year, I would love to really see some queer representation. And honest to God, I would love, love, love to do it, with my little skinny body and a lack of muscle. I want to be a superhero."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

