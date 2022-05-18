Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Unveils First Look at Jameela Jamil's Titania

✖

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, fans got to quickly see Jameela Jamil as the Marvel villain Titania in the first official trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Reports of Jameela Jamil joining She-Hulk first surfaced last June, with The Good Place star confirming the news the following month in July. She'll play opposite Tatiana Maslany, who leads a double life as lawyer Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk. The first trailer for the Disney+ series revealed its release date of August 17th, but before then, enjoy a very quick glance at Titania barging into a courtroom.

Near the back half of the trailer at 1:22, we see Jennifer Walters transform into She-Hulk and charge toward a redheaded woman with her back to the camera. As She-Hulk begins to rip out of her professional suit, she winds back to deliver a righthanded fist to her opponent. Then two seconds later at 1:24, we can more clearly see Jameela Jamil busting through a courtroom wall wearing a black bodysuit with gold boots and a black and gold jacket.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Reports listed Titania as a social media influencer with a dangerous dark side. Jamil has shared how much fun she's having filming She-Hulk, tweeting, "Man this show is SO fun. #Marvel I cannot believe I get to do this bloody job." In addition to Maslany and Jamil, She-Hulk will feature the return of Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/Bruce Banner and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, along with Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast will also include Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry in undisclosed roles. The show's episodes are being directed by both Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, from scripts by a writer's room led by Rick & Morty alumnus Jessica Gao. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

The She-Hulk trailer and poster confirmed the updated title, adding the subtitle "Attorney at Law." She-Hulk will run for nine episodes, as opposed to the previously-reported episode count of ten.

The new series synopsis reads: "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk."

What do you think of Jameela Jamil's Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!