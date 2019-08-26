Breaking Down Every Marvel Studios Series Coming to Disney+

The entire landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing. Now that Avengers: Endgame is out of the way, Marvel Studios is growing the MCU in an entirely new direction — one which includes the production house’s first foray into a multi-platform.

As we push into Marvel’s Phase 4 next May with Cate Shortland’s Black Widow, Marvel Studios will be hard at work developing a handful of properties for Disney+, an upcoming digital streaming platform that serves as the foundation of The Walt Disney Company’s direct-to-consumer business. In a world where streaming is king, the House of Mouse is jumping in headfirst and it’s certainly taking Marvel Studios with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To date, Marvel Studios has unveiled eight different limited series for the platform, including the outfit’s first-ever animated offering in What If…?. Since some of the series may feature a few characters completely new to the general public, we wanted to do what we could to help you understand the offerings coming up over the next years.

To see what Disney+ series are coming from Marvel Studios, keep on scrolling. Which series are you looking forward to most? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Fall 2020

Written by Malcolm Spellman (Empire)

Directed by Kari Skogland (The Punisher)

Starring Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent)

Set sometime after Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson is now the wielder of Captain America’s iconic stars and stripes shield. Helping him fight crime — which apparently includes baddie Baron Zemo — is Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes. Also set to appear is Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter/Agent 13 and new MCU addition Wyatt Russell, the actor playing U.S. Agent.

WandaVision – Spring 2021

Written by Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow)

Directed by Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones)

Starring Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Paul Bettany (Vision), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Kathryn Hahn

This star-studded Disney+ series is a melting pot of all things MCU with three characters from other properties popping in throughout the series. So far, we know Vision comes back somehow, but we don’t know how. Joining Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen are Kat Dennings (Thor), Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp), and Teyonah Parris, who will play a grown Monica Rambeau, a character first appearing in Captain Marvel.

Loki – Spring 2021

Written by Michael Waldron (HarmonQuest)

Directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education)

Starring Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Another time-traveling spectacle, Loki is a peculiar case as it would seem to be the first MCU property set in a completely different timeline. We know the series continues directly from Loki (Hiddleston) stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame but we don’t know what he’s up to — or any of the characters he’ll run into.

What If…? – Summer 2021

Written by A.C. Bradley (Arrow)

Directed by Bryan Andrews (Skyscraper)

Starring Jeffrey Wright (Uatu the Watcher), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), David Dastmalchian (Kurt), Stanley Tucci (Abraham Erskine), Taika Waititi (Korg), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Chris Sullivan (Taserface)

The very first animated series pushed out by Marvel Studios, there will be at least episode for every MCU property. Featuring the vast majority of MCU actors who’ve already appeared, we already know at least one episode will deal with Peggy Carter (Atwell) taking the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Hawkeye – Fall 2021

Written by TBA

Direct by TBA

Starring Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), TBA (Kate Bishop/Hawkeye)

Little is known about the Renner-starring hit. As of now, we only know he’ll be training Kate Bishop — a role yet to be cast — to eventually take on the Hawkeye mantle.

Ms. Marvel – Unannounced

Written by Bisha K. Ali (Four Weddings and a Funeral)

Directed by TBA

Starring TBA (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel)

The first of three new series announced at D23 Expo 2019, Ms. Marvel will feature the teenage Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) as she lives life in Jersey City. As of yet, no casting choices have been as to who’s playing the titular hero.

Moon Knight – Unannounced

Written by TBA

Directed by TBA

Starring TBA (Marc Spector/Moon Knight)



At long last, Marc Spector — The Fist of Khonshu himself, Moon Knight — is coming to live-action. Virtually nothing is known about this show.

She-Hulk – Unannounced

Written by TBA

Directed by TBA

Starring TBA (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk)

Like Moon Knight, mostly everything regarding this show is still being kept under wraps, though Kevin Feige did tease at D23 a potential Bruce Banner/Mark Ruffalo appearance.