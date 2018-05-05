Marvel Shows Off The Many Armors Of Iron Man

Iron Man is getting a brand new ongoing series, and Marvel is kicking things off with a look at some of the amazing armors Tony Stark has worn throughout the years.

Iron Man has created so many different types of armor that at times it is hard to keep track of them all, but Marvel is showcasing the best of the best on a new series of variant covers. There will be 20 variant covers in all from artists Alexander Lozano and Valerio Schiti, and you can see them all in the gallery below.

Classic armors like the original silver prototype armor and the tried and true red and gold armor are included (model 4 to be exact), as are favorites like the Silver Centurion (Model 7), War Machine (Model 11), and HulkBuster (Model 14).

The Extremis (Model 30) and Bleeding Edge armors (Model 38) are also featured, the latter of which heavily influenced Iron Man‘s armor in Avengers: Infinity War. You can check out the covers in the gallery, and every variant can be found in the list below.

1. EXTREMIS ARMOR VARIANT COVER

2. BLACK AND GOLD ARMOR VARIANT COVER

3. CLASSIC RED AND GOLD ARMOR VARIANT COVER

4. BLEEDING EDGE ARMOR VARIANT COVER

5. MODERN DEEP SPACE ARMOR VARIANT COVER

6. PROMETHEUM ARMOR VARIANT COVER

7. MODERN RED AND GOLD ARMOR VARIANT COVER

8. HULKBUSTER ARMOR VARIANT COVER

9. IRON MAN 2020 ARMOR VARIANT COVER

10. MODEL-PRIME ARMOR VARIANT COVER

11. MODULAR ARMOR VARIANT COVER

12. CLASSIC RED AND GOLD ARMOR VARIANT (NOSE) COVER

13. PROTOTYPE ARMOR VARIANT COVER

14. SILVER CENTURION ARMOR VARIANT COVER

15. CLASSIC SPACE ARMOR VARIANT COVER

16. STEALTH ARMOR VARIANT COVER

17. ENDO-SYM ARMOR VARIANT COVER

18. THORBUSTER ARMOR VARIANT COVER

19. UNDERSEA ARMOR VARIANT COVER

20. PROTOTYPE WAR MACHINE ARMOR VARIANT COVER

Iron Man #1 is written by Dan Slott and drawn by Valerio Schiti with a cover by Alexander Lozano. The official description is included below.

“TAKE FLIGHT WITH DAN SLOTT & VALERIO SCHITI! From the cusp of tomorrow’s dreams to the forefront of imagination, one man always soars on the cutting edge of adventure! You know his name. Tony Stark is Iron Man. And Iron Man…is an idea. Always changing. Always evolving. An idea without limit! Take wing with DAN SLOTT (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and VALERIO SCHITI (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) as they propel the ultimate Self-Made Hero to new heights of inventiveness! Tony Stark is Iron Man. The future is now. Strap in!”

Iron Man #1 is in comic stores on June 20.