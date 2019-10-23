Marvel Announces Spider-Man Spinoff Daily Bugle Series

Today, Marvel Comics announced a new Spider-Man miniseries spinning out of Amazing Spider-Man. Amazing Spider-Man: Daily Bugle will run for five issues from writer Matt Johnson (Hellblazer Special: Papa Midnite, Incognegro, Loving Day) and artist Mack Chater (Black Panther and the Crew, Sword Daughter, Briggs Land). The series aims to give readers an inside look at the world of investigative journalism in the Marvel Universe’s New York City. Robbie Robertson runs The Daily Bugle now, having taken over from J. Jonah Jameson. He and The Daily Bugle‘s staff will look into the history of Spider-Man and Mayor Wilson Fisk’s criminal past as the Kingpin of Crime. The series also promises that Robbie will discover a secret that will change the way readers look at Spider-Man forever.

The series will touch on events that take place in Nick Spencer’s run on Amazing Spider-Man as well as Chip Zdarsky’s current on Daredevil. Here’s the synopsis from Marvel:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The journalist must speak truth to power—whether or not it’s wielded responsibly. Helmed by Peter Parker’s mentor, Robbie Robertson, the Daily Bugle staff is at last chasing stories that matter. And in a city under Mayor Wilson Fisk, keeping the public informed is as essential as it is dangerous. Weaving between events in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and DAREDEVIL, Mat Johnson (Hellblazer Special: Papa Midnite, Incognegro, Loving Day) and Mack Chater (BLACK PANTHER AND THE CREW, Briggs Land) are following a lead into Kingpin and Spider-Man’s past that will change the way you look at the webslinger now, and as his story continues.”

Are you excited about Amazing Spider-Man: Daily Bugle? Let us know in the comments. Amazing Spider-Man: Daily Bugle #1goes on sale in January. The issue’s cover by Mark Bagley and info from Marvel follow:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: DAILY BUGLE #1 (of 5)

Written by MAT JOHNSON

Art by MACK CHATER

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

SPINNING OUT OF AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

The journalist must speak truth to power—whether or not it’s wielded responsibly. Helmed by Peter Parker’s mentor, Robbie Robertson, the Daily Bugle staff is at last chasing stories that matter. And in a city under Mayor Wilson Fisk, keeping the public informed is as essential as it is dangerous. Weaving between events in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and DAREDEVIL, Mat Johnson (Hellblazer Special: Papa Midnite, Incognegro, Loving Day) and Mack Chater (BLACK PANTHER AND THE CREW, Briggs Land) are following a lead into Kingpin and Spider-Man’s past that will change the way you look at the webslinger now, and as his story continues.